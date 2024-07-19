Police officials visit 21 July rally stage

Senior officials of Kolkata Police today inspected the construction site of the stage, opposite CESC building, where the proposed Martyrs’ Day meeting of Trinamul Congress on 21 July will be held.

Officials of the detective department today brought sniffer dogs in the afternoon and inspected the stage and also checked the load-bearing capacity of the main stage.

Besides, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, party’s MPs, key MLAs and some dignitaries will be present on the main dais.

Miss Banerjee will inspect the stage on Saturday and oversee the last-minute arrangements.

The commissioner of police, other senior officials will visit the site tomorrow. Trinamul Congress leaders oversaw the construction of the stage today. Senior officials of the fire and emergency services department will visit the site tomorrow and inspect the electrical wiring.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party, returned to the city last night and it is yet to be decided whether he will be present at the meeting on Sunday or address the gathering virtually.

Elaborate police arrangements will be made for smooth passing of the Trinamul supporters to the venue of the rally. Senior police officials held a meeting in Lalbazar today to finalise the police arrangements. Around 3,000 policemen will be deployed to maintain law and order, along with the RAF and QRT. All divisional deputy commissioners will be on the streets. Ambulances will be kept at the strategic points. The buses that will bring the supporters from the districts will be kept on the ground opposite the Eden Gardens.

Trinamul Congress supporters from distant districts will start arriving in the city from tomorrow evening. They will be taken to the designated makeshift camps.

Police commandos will be deployed on all the buildings surrounding the stage. Senior police officers said 21 July being a Sunday the offices will be closed and from 8am, traffic along CR Avenue will be diverted.

There will be four main rallies, two from south and north Kolkata and two from Howrah and Sealdah railway stations. Trinamul Congress will set up roadside camps along CR Avenue to provide drinking water to those taking part in the rallies.