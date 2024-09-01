Police notice against carrying of weapons in public places

Kolkata Police (KP) on Saturday prohibited carrying of weapons in public places in the city for six months with effect from 1 September.

The city police commissioner Vineet Goyal issued a notification today in this regard, particularly at a time when agitations organized by common public, civil societies, different social organizations and political parties are getting intensified.

“…. I do hereby prohibit any person the carrying of swords, spears, bludgeons, guns or other offensive weapons in any public place in the ‘Town of Calcutta’ and in the ‘Suburbs of the Town of Calcutta’ ……for the period of 06 (six) months from the 1st September, 2024 to 28th February, 2025,” the notification stated.

“The notification shall not extend to persons exempted under Schedule-I appended to notification No.GSR dated 13 July, 1962, issued by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, or to a holder of permit granted by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata in prescribed form or to weapons covered by licenses under the Arms Act, 1959 (54 of 1959),” according to the notification.