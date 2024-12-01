Police lists Jal Swapna project beneficiaries

East Burdwan district police kicked off a door-to-door survey on Friday to check whether the beneficiaries were getting piped water or if the middlemen were hijacking the project benefits.

Nabanna has given 48 hours to submit the report.

In July, 2020, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced her ambitious Rs 58,000 cr Jal Swapna project to provide piped water supply to 2 crore rural households in five years. In the first phase, the project focused on the dry districts like Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, West and East Burdwan. Each beneficiary is allocated to get 55 litres of potable water a day as per the scheme.

Advertisement

East Burdwan will have 11 lakh Jal Swapna beneficiaries by the end of December, the officials said. “The remaining families will be covered by the mid of 2025,” said Biswanath Roy, public health karmadhyaksha of East Burdwan zilla parishad on Friday.