PNSUP rallies in Malda demand recognition

After Cooch Behar, Malda today became the epicenter of another rally by leaders and members of the Paschimbanga Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parishad (PNSUP), who reiterated their demand for recognition as ‘sons of the soil’ to protect their community from the potential implications of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On 6 January, hundreds of PNSUP members assembled at the Raas Mela Ground in Cooch Behar before marching in a procession to submit a memorandum to the state government through the district administration. Following suit, hundreds of Nasya Sheikh community members gathered in Malda today to press for the same demand.

The protesters also called for the scrapping of the Waqf Bill and an increase in allowances for clerics.

“Our primary demand is for the state government to recognize us as ‘Bhumi Putra’ (sons of the soil), similar to the Assam model,” said Nasiruddin Ahmed, a prominent PNSUP leader. “In Assam, indigenous groups enjoy this recognition, shielding them from the uncertainties of the NRC. If we are granted this status, approximately 45 lakh people in North Bengal will be safeguarded from similar threats.”

The memorandum presented by the PNSUP outlined a six-point charter of demands, with the primary focus on recognition as ‘sons of the soil.’ Leaders of the organization argue that the Central government’s potential nationwide implementation of the NRC could disproportionately affect the Nasya Sheikh community in North Bengal.

Mr Ahmed further highlighted additional demands, including resolving pending issues around OBC certification and addressing concerns related to Waqf estates.