Controversy over proposed welcome gate at Dinhata

A controversy emerged in Cooch Behar over the proposed construction of a welcome gate in Dinhata. The gate, planned under the knowledge of Udayan Guha, minister for north bengal development, has drawn protests from the Pashchimbanga Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parishad (PNSUP).

The group objects to the installation of an image of Devi Durga atop the gate, arguing that it should reflect the district’s heritage rather than personal religious beliefs.

Kausar Ali, president of PNSUP’s Cooch Behar chapter, stated, “We have no issue with the gate itself, but the design should align with the district’s heritage. As a government project, it should avoid promoting any specific religious imagery.” He emphasised the need for communal harmony, citing the absence of controversy over other gates in Khagrabari and Cooch Behar railway station, which were designed to reflect local heritage.

However, the protest has sparked backlash from Hindu groups, who support the inclusion of Devi Durga’s image. Historian Enakshi Majumdar noted that Durga is an integral part of Cooch Behar’s cultural heritage. Dr Biswa Pratim Rudra highlighted the historical significance of the region, referencing Chilarai, a revered Koch Bihar commander and devotee of Goddess Shiva Chandi, a form of Durga.

Responding to the controversy, minister Guha defended the design, questioning whether the inclusion of Devi Durga’s image truly offends other religions. He shared his experiences of participating in interfaith events, emphasising his commitment to communal harmony. “I have visited mosques, shrines, and dargas, and my faith has only grown stronger. This gate is not about division but about celebrating our shared heritage,” he said.