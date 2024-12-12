Assam govt links Aadhaar applications to NRC despite opposition

In a move that has sparked controversy and strong political backlash, the Assam government has announced that Aadhaar applications would be rejected if the applicant or his family members had not applied for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The decision has drawn fierce criticism from Opposition parties, including Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who accuse the government of undermining democratic norms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration have justified the policy as a necessary measure to address illegal immigration concerns, particularly from neighboring Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Sarma contended that linking Aadhaar with the NRC would ensure proper identification and prevent misuse of welfare schemes.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, criticised the decision, labeling it a political ploy and pointing to alleged financial mismanagement in Assam.

Citing government data, he alleged widespread corruption in welfare schemes like the PM Kisan initiative. “Significant amounts of public funds have been funneled into the hands of BJP affiliates while residents continue to bear the burden of GST and other taxes,” he claimed on social media.

Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, questioned the legal basis of the decision, emphasising that the NRC has not been officially notified by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

She pointed out that Aadhaar is not contingent on citizenship status, adding, “Non-citizens in India are eligible for Aadhaar if they have lived in the country for 182 days in the preceding 12 months. Unless someone is officially declared an illegal migrant, denying them Aadhaar is unjust.”

Dev accused the Sarma government of turning Assam into a “banana republic” and called the decision legally and morally untenable.

Although the Assam government has not formally declared the NRC as a pre-condition for Aadhaar, the new policy effectively enforces it.

Under the recently approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), applicants’ documents will be scrutinized to verify their NRC status before being forwarded to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for Aadhaar processing.

The process is expected to be completed within 45 days of application submission.

The NRC, finalised on August 31, 2019, excluded over 19 lakh individuals from a total of 3.3 crore applicants while including 3.11 crore names. However, it has not yet been formally notified by the RGI, rendering its legal validity uncertain. This unresolved status has added to the controversy surrounding its use as a criterion for Aadhaar applications.

The NRC was initially designed to identify illegal immigrants in Assam, a state long grappling with migration issues.

Rooted in the 1985 Assam Accord, the NRC seeks to address concerns about demographic changes and resource allocation.

The process has remained contentious, with many excluded individuals arguing that they were unfairly left out due to administrative errors or lack of documentation.

While proponents of the NRC argue that it protects Assamese identity and prevents illegal immigration, critics contend that it has led to widespread human rights violations, rendering millions stateless and vulnerable.

The Assam government’s decision to tie Aadhaar to the NRC could have significant repercussions for residents’ access to essential services.

Aadhaar, a unique identification card, is critical for accessing welfare schemes, opening bank accounts, and obtaining mobile connections.

The move has reignited debates about the intersection of citizenship, identification, and human rights, with opposition parties vowing to challenge the policy both politically and legally.