Plans afoot for Howrah station infra expansion

With aims of accommodating more trains, Howrah station, having the country’s oldest and the largest railway complex, is to undergo massive infrastructural expansion by next year.

According to the general manager of the Eastern Railway, Milind Deouskar, the station and the yard is planned for a huge makeover in the near future. To begin with, seven platforms of the station including platform numbers one, eight and those from 10 to 14 are planned for extension of full length. In the expansion of the station, the existing and upcoming Chandmari Bridge is to play a crucial role. “We have given a push to the Chandmari Bridge and Banaras Bridge in the last one year. We would be demolishing the existing bridge and the pillars that are obstructing would facilitate the yard remodeling,” informed Mr Deouskar.

Elaborating on the yard remodelling plan, which are a part of the project, the GM said, “We have sanctioned our estimates for Howrah yard remodelling. A new electronic interlocking building would also be built for which space has also been identified and we would be starting the work soon.”

Apart from Howrah station that handles the Vande Bharata trains, the ER is now eying for developing facilities of handling the premium train at other stations in the city.