Piyali Das surrenders, gets 8-day custody

After a series of sting videos that has heightened the pitch at Sandeshkhali, an aide of the BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra surrendered at a Basirhat court today allegedly in connection with intimidation to a homemaker over an alleged rape that the homemaker rubbished.

Piyali Das alias Mampi Das, an alleged aide of Rekha Patra, surrendered at Basirhat sub-divisional court, which remanded her to an eight day judicial custody after an FIR lodged by Sandeshkhali Police in connection with browbeating a homemaker into signing on a blank paper of an alleged rape being committed on her by Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The woman in sting video, that went viral on social media had allegedly rubbished such claim of a rape adding that she was threatened with dire consequences allegedly by Piyali Das into signing a blank paper of alleged rape, which she claimed never took place. She filed a complaint with the Sandeshkhali PS over alleged threat and wanted to withdraw the allegation, which had angered Mampi.

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali, which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been mentioning in his barbs against the ruling dispensation in the state, saw another turmoil after a series of sting videos nailing BJP leaders, including the BJP mandal president Gangadhar Koyal, made its way on the social media.

As enraged section of women of Sandeshkahli first led an assault on a Trinamul leader in the presence of local TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato on charges of fake video and then a clash between BJP and Trinamul Congress over an alleged tearing down of flags and festoon of Suvendu Adhikari, led the police to arrest four BJP leaders.