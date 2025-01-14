Pilgrim from Rajasthan gets urgent medical attention at Sebaashray camp

Sebaashray, a unique initiative to provide free healthcare assistance to the residents living in the areas under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat has evoked overwhelming response from the people with more than two lakh people visiting the camps.

The initiative, which is the first of its kind in the country, has been taken up by Abhishek Banerjee, the local MP and Trinamul Congress national general secretary. The initiative began on 2 January with the Diamond Harbour constituency. The camps will be held in each constituency for 10 days.

A Trinamul Congress communique stated that so far 2,87, 681 people have registered themselves in the camps till date.

The camps in Falta started yesterday. On the inaugural day, the footfall was 11,452 people.

Today, a medical emergency was averted when a cardiac patient who was brought in an unconscious state, received urgent medical intervention through Abhishek’s Sebaashray initiative.

Expressing gratitude for the timely assistance, the aunt of the youth, who was rushed into the camp in a wheelchair, said, “My sister’s son, despite having a pacemaker, loses consciousness regularly. Today again, after going to the shop, he fainted. After bringing him to this camp, he got immediate medical attention and is now able to breathe. He is doing well now.”

At another camp in Falta, Asha, a 58-year-old female pilgrim from Rajasthan, suddenly fell ill at Fatehpur Buffer Zone area while she was on her way to the Gangasagar Mela.

The lady was immediately shifted to a camp in Fatehpur Panchayat Math (ground) where the doctors provided necessary primary treatment to her including oxygen support.

Asha, who also has a pacemaker installed already, thanked Abhishek and volunteers & doctors of the camp for immediately attending her. She along with her family members is on her way for a holy dip at Gangasagar.