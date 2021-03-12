As secretary general of the Trinamul Congress Partha Chatterjee today criticised opposition parties, especially the BJP, and claimed that yesterday’s Nandigram incident was an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today said the incident has “politically proved” that all the 10 crore people in West Bengal are not secure, including the CM.

Notably, CM has released a video message from the SSKM Hospital, urging people to keep patience and did not claim the incident as an attack on her after several witnesses described how it happened accidentally.

Chatterjee also criticised a section of the media for basing their reports on eyewitnesses’ accounts “to confuse people” over the incident. Chatterjee has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India and claimed “conspiracy” behind the incident.

According to TMC leader Fihad Hakim, a few people pushed the door of the car forcibly. “CM’s car did not touch the post,” he said.

TV footage showed there was no security officer of the CM when the door of her car was opened and pushed by the crowd on the spot where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, Bista, also the BJP’s national spokesperson, said: “The incident was very sad. I pray to God for her speedy recovery. What happened exactly will be unearthed by a thorough investigation by either the NIA or the CBI. Mamata Banerjee should contact the Union Home ministry so that she can move freely for election campaigning with proper Z+ security.”

In a video message, Banerjee also said she would be discharged from hospital within two to three days. She further said her plan is to attend all political programmes even on a wheelchair.

“I would not comment on any individual by name who have resigned from their political parties recently in Siliguri. All reputed persons are welcome to my party, except hooligans,” Bista said.

He also refused to comment on whether the BJP would select candidates from his party or those joining in from other parties.

Talking about the way his party picks candidates, Bista said: “A section of people joins politics to build career professionally. But politicians must have their mind to serve the people. The party prefers personalities with clean image who can contribute to the party by serving society. If the party announces the candidate a day before the date of nomination filing, BJP will win the Siliguri seat and the security deposit of the TMC candidate would be forfeited.”