People celebrate the last day of 2023

Thousands of people came out on the streets of Kolkata to celebrate the last day of 2023. To develop reading habit particularly among youths, Boi Baran was organised by a group called Amra Boipremi off Madanmohantala in Behala. This is for the first time that people celebrated the last day of the year and welcomed 2024 by reading books. People gathered at the venue this afternoon. Either they brought their own books or books were given by the organisers. They sat quietly and read books.

Thousands of people visited Alipore zoo and spent the whole day at the venue. Zoo authorities requested people not to disturb the animals and not to go near the cages. People visited the Alipore Jail Museum and visited the cells where the revolutionaries were kept by the British government. Some were seen standing quietly near the galore where the revolutionaries were hanged as a mark of respect.

Eco Park, the biggest urban park and the most sought after destination was flooded with people. The most sought after sites were the miniature of seven wonders of the world, Butterfly Garden, Japanese pagoda among others. A temporary road has been built to avoid traffic jam. Hundreds of people visited Dakshineshwar temple and Belur Math. The state government provided additional launches to ferry passengers from north 24 parganas and Howrah. People visited Victoria Memorial hall and maidan. Many people enjoyed the ride on old horse drawn carriages. After sundown hundreds of people visited Park Street.

The entire stretch on Park Street from its intersection with Jawaharlal Nehru upto Loudon Street has been brightly illuminated by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. More than 2500 policemen were deployed to assist the visitors at all the important places. The police controlled traffic to help them to cross the road.

State Transport department ran additional buses to take the passengers to different destinations including Howrah and Sealdah stations and people from the adjoining districts come to the city to enjoy the last day of the year. Across the state New Year Eve was celebrated with music and cultural programmes. Trinamul Congress ministers, councillors and party functionaries took park in the cultural shows. Bangla Sangeet Mela that is being organised in 10 places across the city witnessed a heavy turnout of people. Well known singers and musicians took part with budding artists