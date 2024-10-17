Patient kin allege wrong treatment for death, agitate

There has been chaos at Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital last evening after the death of a teenager as the angry relatives and family members agitated and demanded post-mortem to be conducted, alleging wrong treatment.

Huge Police force from Asansol South police station and members of the Winners Team, comprising lady cops, rushed to the hospital to pacify the mob and brought the situation under control.

Suraj Ruidas (18) of Radhanagar Road in Burnpur and Hirapur police station area was admitted in the Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital with high fever, vomiting and loose motion.

After his conditions worsened he was shifted to CCU of the hospital, but while shifting his condition further deteriorated and again the hospital staff brought him back in the male ward where he eventually died.

The parents of the patient when informed about his death refused to accept the death certificate and demanded hospital superintendent Dr Nikhil Chandra Das to conduct a post-mortem as the dead body was kept in the morgue.

“My son has died due to wrong treatment and the concerned doctor should be called,”demanded the victim’s father, Bharat Ruidas.

Dr Somnath Gupta, the concerned doctor reached the hospital at late hours in the evening leading to huge agitation and tension in the campus. Later, in the presence of police he was referred for post-mortem.

The relatives questioned how the hospital authority could shift the dead body to the morgue without their knowledge and permission.

Dr Nikhil Chandra Das, the hospital superintendent, said that the patient party has not lodged any official written complaint, but the post-mortem has been conducted today to ascertain the exact cause of death. “We are ready to probe if they lodge any complaint,” said Dr Das.

Huge police picket has been posted in the hospital by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) to prevent any untoward incident.