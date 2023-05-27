Pass percentage in WBJEE sees a slight jump from last year

The total pass percentage of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) witnessed a rise this year, registering a brilliant 99.37 per cent against last year’s 98.5 per cent. Two students of Delhi Public School Ruby Park, Md Sahil Akhtar and Soham Das put up a stellar performance by making it to first and second rank in the general merit list.

The third rank has been secured by Sara Mukherjee of Bankura Banga Vidyalay. Two students from Kota in Rajasthan have also found a place in the top 10 list. According to the WBJEE chairman Malayendu Saha, the total number of students registered this year was 1,24,919, against 1,01,413 in 2022. Of this, male candidates this year were 91,974 almost 74 per cent while female candidates were 32,944 around 26 per cent with one transgender.

There were 306 exam centres of which 303 were in West Bengal, two in Tripura and one in Assam. Notably, for the first time radio frequency detectors and hand held metal detectors were used during the WBJEE exams this year.

An app was also introduced this time for real time communication with the persons appointed as centre in-charge. In the near future, the board will also make arrangements so that students would also be able to use the app and stay updated about the board. Of the total 96,913 successful candidates, 69,560 are from West Bengal while 27,353 are from outside the state.

As reiterated by the board chairman, the exam was held on 30 April and the result was declared on the 26 day today. Like last year, the maximum numbers of successful candidates are from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

According to the data shared by the board, among the candidates clearing the exam, 52.98 per cent are from WBCHSE, 2.21 percent are from Indian School Certificate (ISC), 28.92 per cent are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), while 15.89 per cent are from other boards. Congratulating the successful WBJEE candidates, chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to her social media handle and wrote:

“Congratulations to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 toppers and successful candidates from West Bengal and all over the country. I am extremely happy that 53per cent of total successful candidates are from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. This year 27.5 per cent of the successful candidates are women. Your excellent performance has made us proud. I congratulate the successful students, their proud parents and teachers.”