Partha’s ‘new girlfriend’? Yes say Malda netizens

A close-up photo of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee with a female leader of the Trinamool Congress’ Kishan (farmer) Cell of Harishchandrapur in Malda has gone viral on social media.

The photo has landed the local TMC leadership in an awkward situation, even as it is alleged that the TMC leader of Harishchandrapur tried to “cover up” the picture, but had already gone viral.

The district BJP leadership has, meanwhile, come down heavily on the TMC.

It may be noted here that Mr Chatterjee is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam.

Over Rs 50 crore has been so far recovered from Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Mr Chatterjee, while names of several women close to Mr Chatterjee have also come up.

In the viral photo, Salmi Khatun, a member of the TMC’s District Kisan Cell of the Baroi Gram Panchayat of Harishchandrapur and youth TMC activist, can be seen in the close-up shot with Mr Chatterjee.

“There was uproar in areas under the ??Harishchandrapur police station over the viral photo today,” a TMC source said. Many netizens in Malda have been mocking Mr Chatterjee and saying that Ms Khatun was his “new girlfriend.”

Ms Khatun, however, said that she has many such photos she had taken with several party leaders and that there is nothing wrong with the one that has gone viral.

“Partha Babu is one of them. I also have pictures with Suvendu Adhikari. That does not mean that I am in the BJP. I took a selfie with the former minister while going to a party meeting. Social media has exaggerated the entire thing and picked up a non- ssue,” she said.

According to the BJP district general secretary, Kishan Kedia, they had come to know that a photo of a local Trinamool leader with a “corrupt leader like Partha Chatterjee” had gone viral.

“Let the investigating agencies find out if there is any other mystery behind it,” said Mr Kedia. On the other hand, the local TMC leadership of the area chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter.