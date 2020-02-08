Four youths were arrested today on the charges of raping a 12-year-old girl from Parnasree area. Police said that the four were nabbed after the girl, who went missing on Thursday evening, reported the incident at Parnasree police station at around 11.30 this morning. The accused, identified as Amarjit Choupal, Manoj Sharma, Bikash Mallick and Ritwik Ram, have been charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

“The girl left her home the previous evening and told her parents that she was going out with her friend. But when she did not return even after midnight, her father lodged a missing diary at the police station. Later, the girl walked into the police station at around 11.30 this morning and alleged that she has been gangraped by four men,” said a police officer investigating the case.

Based on her complaint a zero FIR was lodged at Parnasree police station and later the case was transferred to Ekbalpore police station. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused are known to the victim girl. A probe is on to detect the exact spot where the crime took place. “It appears that the minor girl has some direct or indirect acquaintance with the accused persons. We are probing the nature of relationship between the complainant and the accused. The school where the girl studies is located near the place of occurrence of the crime,” said the police officer. The accused are residents of Ekbalpore and Parnasree areas and they work as casual labourers.