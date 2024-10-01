Parents of child cancer survivors talk of their success story

On the occasion of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, CanKids KidsCan, The National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India organized a survivor meet today in collaboration with the hematology department of NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Childhood cancer survivors shared their inspiring journeys with the audience emphasizing the need for a holistic approach which goes far beyond just medical treatment. They performed cultural activities followed by a talk on ‘Childhood Cancer In West Bengal (Issues & Concerns)’ by Prof (Dr) Tuphan Kanti Dolai HOD, hematology department, an overview of ‘Passport2Life’ by Prof (Dr) Rajib De and finally a discussion on ‘Medical and Psychological Aspects of Childhood Cancer Survivors’ by CanKids psychologists.

Around 300 survivors with their parents attended the programme.

Advertisement

The occasion also saw the launch of Passport2Life Survivorship Services. The programme is designed to sensitize and educate survivors about late side effects, health impacts and long-term fallout of their treatment through clinics, forums and workshops.

Prof (Dr) Tuphan Kanti Dolai, NRS hospital, said, “The launch of the service at NRS is a significant milestone in the fight against childhood cancer in West Bengal. The program educates survivors about potential late effects of their cancer treatment and how to manage them.”