# Bengal

Paper-based ticketing now across whole E-W Metro

Putting in efforts to provide alternate ticketing facilities, the Kolkata Metro Railway today extended the paperbased QR code ticketing system to all the operational stations of the East-West Metro Corridor.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | January 12, 2024 7:16 am

Metro starts paper-based QR code ticketing at Sec V station (photo:SNS)

The facility was first introduced at Sealdah station in October. After Sealdah, Central Park, Karunamoyee and Salt Lake Sector V stations, the facility has now been introduced in the remaining four stations of Green Line, including Phoolbagan, Bengal Chemical, Salt Lake Stadium and City Centre.

In addition to the tokens, smart cards and Kolkata Metro Ride app-based tickets, the paperbased QR code ticketing system would be available at all the operational stations of the Green Line from today. Officials said the CRIS has developed the system and AFC-PC gates of Green Line have been upgraded.

