Paper-based QR code ticketing at Karunamoyee, Central Park

After Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V stations, now paper -based QR code ticketing system has been introduced in Karunamoyee and Central Park Metro stations of EastWest Metro (Green Line). This facility has been made available at these two stations from 4 January evening.

Now Metro commuters will be able to purchase paper-based QR code tickets from these two stations also apart from Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V. As a result, out of the eight operational stations of Green Line, commuters will be able to purchase this ticket by availing this ticketing facility at four stations. It is to be noted that this alternative ticketing system was introduced first in Green Line on 11.10.2023 at Sealdah Metro station.

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has developed this system which has already become popular among the Metro commuters. Expansion of paper based QR code ticketing system is a part of that endeavour and this facility will be extended further to enable Metro commuters to avail Metro services by purchasing Paper – Based QR Code Ticket from all the stations of Green Line

