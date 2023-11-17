Panchayat pradhan injured in ‘bomb explosion’ in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, say police

A panchayat pradhan was critically injured in a country bomb explosion at Amdanga village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police (SP), Barasat told ANI that the panchayat pradhan, identified as Rupchand Mondal, sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

“Rupchand Mondal, a panchayat pradhan (at Amdanga village in North 24 Parganas district), was injured in a bomb explosion. He has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition,” the SP said.

“Hospital authorities have not shared any updates on his health,” the SP added.

The incident comes just days after a local Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly shot dead at Joynagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The deceased TMC leader was identified as 47-year-old Saifuddin Laskar. He was allegedly shot dead from close range in the Bamungachi area in Joynagar when he was out to offer Namaz, as per police.

Advertisement

After the incident, a clash erupted in the area leaving two persons injured, officials said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Shahabuddin.

The killings sparked a war of words between the leaders of TMC and BJP.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen on Monday alleged that ‘hooligans’ of the BJP and the CPI(M) ganged up to kill party leader Saifuddin Laskar while he was out to offer his morning prayers.

Hitting back, BJP MLA and the party’s general secretary in West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul, said that law and order are lying in ruins and ‘criminals’ are running the state.