Panchayat poll: BJP alleges secret deal between CPM, TMC

BJP’s West Bengal president and MP Sukanta Majumder claimed that there was an understanding between the CPIM and the Trinamul Congress (TMC) that has given a huge benefit to the ruling party.

Sukanta Majumder made this explosive allegation on the day of the announcement of the results of the Panchayat elections. “CPIM gets marginal votes, but it ultimately gave a lot of benefit to TMC,” Majumder said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded recounting at various counting centers in the state, including Diamond Harbour, Keshpur, Golsi, Katwa, and others. Suvendu made this demand to the State Election Commission (SEC) through a tweet.

Counting agents and candidates of other Opposition parties, including the BJP, were allegedly prevented from entering the counting center. The Leader of the Opposition demanded that the counting should be valid and genuine if the agents of all the Opposition political parties enter the counting center.

“The Diamond Harbor model is being implemented at MP Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency. Trinamul-backed miscreants were blocking the Opposition political parties’ counting agents from going to the counting center by throwing bombs and firing guns 1 to 2 kilometers before the counting center,” Suvendu said.

There were sporadic incidents of bombing at Fakir Chand College in Diamond Harbour. Suvendu Adhikari demanded the suspension of counting. After that, Suvendu Adhikari wrote in a tweet, “The Diamond Harbor model is in full force even on the day of counting. TMC goons are making a last desperate attempt to steal the Elections by obstructing the Counting Agents & Candidates of @BJP4Bengal and other opposition political parties from entering the counting Hall.”

Meanwhile, BL Santosh, the national general secretary (Organization), tweeted, “Though @BJP4Bengal is performing well in Panchayat elections, the way the counting process is held is another round of the murder of democracy. Our counting agents and candidates are beaten up, SEC hasn’t answered even a single one of the 34 complaints nor acted on them. It’s highly condemnable.”