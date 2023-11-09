Orthopaedic dept to monitor physiotherapy unit at SSKM

From now on, the orthopaedic department at SSKM Hospital will operate a dedicated physiotherapy unit at the premier state government hospital cum research institute for postgraduate medical education. “… one dedicated physiotherapy unit is functional from today under control of the head of the department (Orthopaedics).

The said unit will provide requisite care for the orthopaedics patients,” the order issued by prof (Dr) Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, principal-cum-director of SSKM Medical College Hospital as well as Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research. A senior administrative officer at SSKM Hospital said that the orthopaedics department refers patients to the physical medicine and rehabilitation unit for physiotherapy procedure as and when the orthopaedic surgeons feel.

The physiotherapy section is under the physical medicine and rehabilitation department headed by prof Pramanik. With the new order by prof Bandyopadhyay, patients treated at the orthopaedics department would no longer rush to the physical medicine unit for physiotherapy procedures. They could undergo physiotherapy at the newlyformed unit comprising three trained physiotherapists. Miss Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday that her infection had become “septic” because of wrong treatment.

