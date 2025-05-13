Contaminated IV fluid case: Nasrin Khatun dies at SSKM

Nasrin Khatun, a 19-year-old woman died at the SSKM Hospital on Sunday where she had been undergoing treatment with a life-support system like ventilator since January.

She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital’s critical care unit (CCU) after being allegedly administered contaminated IV fluid at the Midnapore Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

According to the sources at the SSKM Hospital, she had renal failure and died around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Five pregnant women Rekha Shau, Mamoni Ruidas, Mampi Singh, Minara Bibi and Nasrin Khatun fell critically ill on 8 January after they were administered Ringer’s Lactate saline at the MMCH around five months ago. One of them died at the MMCH and three others including Nasrin were brought to the SSKM Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Besides Nasrin, two other women were discharged from SSKM Hospital after their condition improved.

A senior official of the West Midnapore district health administration said, “Nasrin died of multi-organ failure at the SSKM Hospital. Her body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem.”

According to the sources in Nasrin’s family, “She was recovering fast and scheduled be discharged from the SSKM Hospital on Saturday. But her condition started deteriorating with symptoms of vomiting and convulsions suddenly from Friday and died on Sunday night. She has a newborn baby.”

The first victim Mamoni Ruidas (32), Nasrin and seven other women were administered what is known as sodium lactate solution which had reportedly expired. The incident had rocked the state prompting the government to form an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

On 16 January, the chief minister suspended 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College for their alleged negligence in administering expired intravenous fluid.

Over a month before the victims in Midnapore were administered the fatal dose, the state health department had banned the use of the Ringer’s Lactate IV solution.