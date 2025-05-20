State launches anti-drug campaign

West Bengal has launched a city-based and state-wide anti-drug campaign in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), under the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, aiming to strengthen grassroots capacity to combat rising substance abuse.

Spearheaded by the department of psychiatric social work at the Institute of Psychiatry (IPGME&R–SSKM Hospital), the campaign has already conducted six intensive workshops in Kolkata and other districts. Over 600 participants from law enforcement, education, healthcare, and civil society took part—quadrupling the initial target of 150. The sessions focused on early detection, rehabilitation, legal aspects, and stigma reduction, particularly among adolescents, women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and economically vulnerable groups.

Advertisement

“This holistic approach merges medical, psychological, and social support with policing and education,” said Mayank Kumar, assistant professor at the Institute of Psychiatry. Experts from leading institutions including NIMHANS, TISS, CIP Ranchi, IHBAS Delhi, and OP Jindal Global University contributed to the programme. Senior state officials such as director of health services Dr Swapan Saren and Barrackpore police commissioner Ajay Kumar Thakur also attended. Beyond traditional lectures, the campaign included street theatre and peer-led interventions in correctional homes and police academies. A performance titled Nahi Nahi Bhoy by Janhabi Sanskritik Chakra, portrayed the socio-economic drivers of addiction. Organisers recommended national replication of the programme, integration of de-addiction services in hospitals and prisons, stricter monitoring of rehab centres, and greater mental health involvement in policy planning.

Advertisement