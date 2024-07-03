Organic farming: State to encourage farmers

State agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay held a review meeting on organic farming at Nabanna this afternoon.

Principal secretary of department OS Mina, along with senior officials of the department, attended the meeting. The officials in the districts and blocks joined the meeting virtually.

The state agriculture department has stressed the need of organic farming under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna (PKVY). It is going on 21,000 hectare of land in 10 districts, said Mr Chattopadhyay.

Advertisement

He said the agriculture department will assist the farmers to make vermin-compost. “Organic rice, vegetables and fruits have a market and the farmers should be interested in doing organic farming. To grow their interest, the department will provide them all sorts of incentives,” he said.

He maintained that packaging and marketing of organic products are important and the department is looking after this. “If the farmers make profit, then they will do organic farming on more land,” he said. He said it was discussed in today’s meeting how more farmers could be brought under PKVY.