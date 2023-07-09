Opposition blames SEC for violence

The Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and CPM leader Shamik Lahiri heavily criticized the State Election Commission (SEC) today for its “failure” to control violence, resulting in deaths and widespread proxy voting in the panchayat election. Both leaders alleged that the SEC’s active support led to rampant violence and proxy voting.

Adhikari claimed that SEC commissioner Rajiva Sinha and chief minister Mamata Banerjee had a tacit understanding, resulting in violence where neither the state police nor central forces were deployed. He demanded the invocation of Article 356 (President’s Rule) of the Indian Constitution. After casting his vote in Nandigram, the LoP challenged, “Let’s go to Kalighat. Few people will die, but Bengal will be saved this way.” Suvendu stated that there are two ways to restore peace in the state: Either Article 356 or 355 of the Indian Constitution should be invoked to stop violence in elections, or a people’s uprising is required.

He further added, “I don’t know whether the Governor and the central government is thinking, but if the administration is not neutralized by invoking Article 356 or 355 during elections in this state, there will be no vote in West Bengal. It can’t be.” The Trinamul party retaliated and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “He is saying all this knowing well that he will be defeated. Suvendu should talk to the grandfathers in Delhi about Manipur before demanding President’s Rule in that state.” Some BJP supporters were arrested while protesting against the widespread violence and resulting deaths in Bengal. Police prevented them from entering the office of SEC Commissioner Rajiva Sinha.

The CPM leader Shamik Lahiri stated that since morning, the ruling party had been capturing booths, and there were no central forces. “However, people resisted the goons and foiled the attempts of rigging, which were actively supported by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and SEC Commissioner,” he said. Meanwhile, the state BJP informed the central leadership about the situation regarding the panchayat polls, and central leaders sought information regarding the violence and related deaths during the elections