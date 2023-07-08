Oppn blames SEC for violence, proxy voting in Bengal local polls

Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and CPI-M leader Shamik Lahiri came down heavily on the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday for “failure” to control violence and widespread proxy voting in the Bengal Panchayat election in the state.

Both the leaders blamed the SEC for the proxy voting and rampant violence that resulted in the death of several people.

Adhikari claimed that SEC Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a tacit understanding which, he said, led to a free for all with neither the state police nor Central forces being deployed to prevent violence.

He demanded invocation of Article 356 of the Indian Constitution.

After casting his vote in Nandigram, the leader of the Opposition shouted, “Let’s go to Kalighat, open bricks. Few people will die, but Bengal will be saved this way.”

Suvendu stated that there were two ways to restore peace in the state, imposition of Article 356 or 355 of the Indian Constitution, or a people’s uprising.

He further added, “I don’t know whether the governor and the Central government are thinking on these lines, but if the administration is not neutralised by invoking Article 356 or 355 during elections in this state, there will be no vote in West Bengal. It can’t be.”

The Trinamool party hit back with party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saying, “He is saying all this knowing that he will be defeated. Suvendu should talk to the grandfathers of Delhi about Manipur before demanding President’s rule in that state.”

Some BJP supporters were arrested while protesting against the widespread violence and resulting deaths in Bengal. The police prevented them from entering the office of SEC Commissioner Rajiva Sinha.

CPI-M leader Shamik Lahiri stated that since morning, the ruling TMC indulged in booth capturing in the absence of Central forces. “However, people resisted the goons and foiled attempts at rigging, which, he alleged, were actively supported by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SEC Commissioner.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP informed the Central leadership about the situation regarding the Panchayat polls, and Central leaders sought information regarding the violence and related deaths during the elections.