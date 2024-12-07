One dead after explosion at Sinthi More

An unexpected explosion occurred today in an oil tanker near Sinthi More on BT Road, resulting in the death of one worker and leaving another critically injured. The injured worker was taken to R G Kar Hospital. Reports suggest that the explosion was caused when the oil tanker came into contact with fire. Police and fire brigade teams have reached the spot, but the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The condition of the injured worker is critical. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Sagar, while the injured worker, named Shankar, was working alongside him on the tanker. Shankar is currently undergoing treatment at R G Kar Hospital. On Friday morning, work was being carried out on an old oil tanker near BT Road in the Sinthi police station area. The tanker was cut apart using a gas cutter when a sudden and loud explosion shook the surrounding.

Two workers, who were working on the tanker were severely injured. One of them was declared dead while being taken to hospital. It is suspected that flammable substances like oil or gas were still present inside the tanker, leading to the explosion when it came into contact with the gas cutter. Allegations have also surfaced that the workers did not take adequate safety precautions. Local residents reported that the two workers were thrown away due to the blast. Police from Sinthi police station arrived at the scene and rescued them.

The explosion caused panic in the area, as Sinthi More is a densely populated locality. Many residents have expressed fear and pointed fingers at administrative negligence following the incident.

