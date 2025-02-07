Firecracker unit explosion in Kalyani: Four dead, one critical

At least four women lost their lives, while another sustained critical injuries following a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rathtala, under Kalyani police station limits, on Friday afternoon.

The blast occurred around 1.30 p.m, causing widespread panic in the densely populated area.

According to police sources, four victims were rescued from the blast site and rushed to JNM Hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as Bharati Chowdhury (60), Ruma Sonar (35), Anjali Biswas (60), and Durga Saha (40), all residents of Rathtala or nearby areas. The critically injured woman, Ujjala Bhuina (35), who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, is battling for her life at the Hospital.

The explosion triggered a massive fire, but due to the congested nature of the area, fire brigade vehicles could not reach the site. Firefighters were forced to rely on nearby tube wells to douse the flames, which took about an hour-and-a-half to bring under control.

A team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.

Local municipal authorities acknowledged the presence of multiple firecracker units operating in the area for several years. Subrata Chakraborty, councilor of ward 20, under which Rathtala falls, stated, “I am not sure if these units have manufacturing permits, but they do have permission to sell firecrackers.”

Nilimesh Roy Chowdhury, chairman of the Kalyani Municipality, added, “These units have been functioning for a long time, but the authority to grant manufacturing permits lies with the administration. A committee has been formed to probe the incident, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings.”

BJP MLA Ambika Roy visited the site and criticised the government, alleging that West Bengal has become a hub for illegal manufacturing units.

As the investigation continues, authorities are under pressure to take stringent action against illegal firecracker manufacturing units operating in the area, a police officer said, adding, police are looking for Khokon Biswas, owner of the firecracker unit, who is absconding following the incident.