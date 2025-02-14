Minor boy killed in Army range explosion in MP

A minor boy was killed and two other civilians were severely injured, apparently when an unexploded ammunition they were allegedly tampering with, went off in the firing range of the Army near Jaitpur village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The police said the explosion took place at around 9 AM at the firing range near Jaitpur village, under the Basai police station area, which is about 80 km from the district headquarters.

The deceased boy was identified as Gangaram (17) while the injured persons are Ramu (23) and another minor boy, Manoj (16). Both the injured were rushed to a hospital in nearby Jhansi town of the bordering Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that the three persons were possibly trying to collect used ammunition of the Army lying in the range, in an attempt to take out copper and other metals from it to sell.

However, an unexploded ammunition went off and caused the mishap.