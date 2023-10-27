One dead, 7 hurt in road mishap

In a road mishap at Khanakul1, Behala area, on last Wednesday, one person succumbed on the spot and seven others were injured.

Akbar Ali and his son, Seikh Ibrahim (20) were on their motorbike, travelling from Mayapur to their residence at Senpur, when a SUV approaching from the opposite side at high speed had a head-on collision with the bike.

An eyewitness said the SUV lost control and hit the two-wheeler and then fell into the wayside canal. Akbar Ali was seriously injured while his son succumbed to his injury on the spot.

Advertisement

Locals rescued those trapped inside the damaged four-wheeler, including two women, three children and two men, who were badly injured and rushed them to a local hospital.