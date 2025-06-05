MP: 7 pilgrims, including 4 children, killed as truck overturns onto auto-rickshaw in Rewa

Four children were among seven pilgrims who died in an accident when a truck overturned onto their auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the fatal mishap occurred at around 2.30 pm, 70 km away from the district headquarters on National Highway number 30.

The pilgrims were returning to Naigarhi in Mauganj district, which adjoins Rewa district, after taking a dip in the Ganga River in Prayagraj, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The truck was coming from Prayagraj to Rewa.

According to Rewa ASP Vivek Lal, all the deceased were occupants of the auto-rickshaw. They include two men, a woman, and four children.

The deceased were identified as Ramjeet Jaiswal (38), Pinky (35), Heeralal Jaiswal (65), Praveen (12), Ambika (8), Mansi (7), and Arvind (6).

Police said that three others were injured in the mishap and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.