Omicron fears: State extends Covid curbs till 15 December

In view of the concerns raised due to the newly detected Covid variant ‘Omicron’, state government today extended the pandemic related restrictions and relaxation measures till 15 December.

State executive committee of the disaster management authority has recommended to continue with the existing restrictions and protocols.A notification in this regard was issued by state chief secretary HK Dwivedi today. The existing night restrictions wherein movement of people and vehicles is prohibited from 11 pm to 5 am will continue to remain in place except emergency services.

The existing restrictions were in place till 30 November. State government has already allowed local trains to ply with 50 per cent seating capacity. Colleges, universities and schools for classes 9 to 12 were reopened on 16 November by following the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State School Education Department and Higher Education Department. Coaching centres for competitive examinations too have been allowed to reopen with 70 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and bars have already been allowed to operate with 70 per cent capacity as per normal operational hours but will not be allowed to remain open beyond 11 pm. Similarly, permission has already been given to cinema halls, theatre halls, sadans, manchas, auditoriums, stadiums, shopping malls, market complexes, spas and gyms to operate with 70 per cent capacity at a time. These can run in normal operational hours but not beyond 11 pm.

Again, cinema halls along with all kinds of indoor social gatherings including marriage ceremonies are being allowed with 70 per cent capacity of the hall or venue. Shooting for films, TV programmes and audio recording activities have been allowed but physical distancing and Covid protocols have to be maintained. The Covid related restrictions were first imposed on 16 May and have been extended at regular intervals.