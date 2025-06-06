Logo

# Books & Education

Proposal to keep libraries open on Sundays

The Bengal government has decided to keep government-run and government-aided libraries open on Sundays.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 6, 2025 1:28 pm

State library minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury held a meeting today with library officials from five South Bengal districts. Hridesh Mohan, special secretary of the department, was also present. The declining number of visitors to libraries was discussed at length, and the minister gave serious consideration to the proposal of opening libraries on Sundays to benefit students and working professionals who are unable to visit during weekdays.

The minister said: “This is a novel proposal, and I have asked my officers to take it seriously.” The state has divided libraries into six zones across Bengal. He added: “I’ve suggested that each zone contribute their views on this matter at the earliest, so that necessary action can be taken without delay.”

