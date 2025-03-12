Darjeeling MP raises Bengal’s tea land policy in Parliament

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today raised critical concerns in Parliament regarding the West Bengal government’s controversial land policy, which he warned could displace indigenous communities in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions.

Speaking during the session, Bista highlighted the state government’s recent gazette notification, which permits the diversion of 30 per cent of tea garden land for non-tea purposes. He argued that the policy violates several state and central laws, including the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955, the Tea Act, 1953, and the West Bengal Estates Acquisition Act, 1953.

“This policy is a blatant attack on the ‘right to life and livelihood’ guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. It threatens the very existence of the indigenous people who depend on tea plantations for their survival,” Mr Bista stated.

He further cautioned that the policy could spark widespread protests in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. “We will not allow the exploitation of our brothers and sisters working in the tea gardens to continue. If this policy is not revoked, it will lead to massive unrest,” he added.

Bista’s remarks underscore growing tensions over land use policies in the region, with stakeholders calling for immediate intervention to protect the rights and livelihoods of tea garden workers and indigenous communities.