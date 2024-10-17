October to see rural tourism festivals across state

A Kantha resource centre-cum-museum has come up at Agortor off Nanoor in Birbhum district.

The land has been donated by Tajkira, a local kantha artist and Coal India has supported the construction of the centre and the museum.

A kanta fair will be held from 18 to 20 October in Nanoor. Kantha tradition epitomises recycling and sustainable fashion by repurposing fabrics and creating something new and beautiful. This ancient art form, once a leisure pursuit, now thrives as a profession for thousands of rural women.

Banglanatok dot com is holding rural festivals from 18 to 20 October and 25-27 October, spreading over 16 villages to promote rural culture and tourism. Rural tourism is coming up very fast across Bengal, where tourists, both domestic and foreign, visit the places to have direct experience of the fairs that are being organised.

Between 18-20 October kantha exhibition and fair will be held at Nanoor in Birbhum. The duration is between 11 am and 6 pm on all days.

Santiniketan Mela will be held from 18-20 October from 1 am to 6 pm on all days. Santiniketan has been declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023. The place showcases vibrant and diverse cultural heritage.

Baul Mela will be held between 18 and 20 October at Kenduli in Birbhum district. The place is famous for being the birthplace of poet Jaydeb, the author of Gita Govinda. Few lakhs of people visit the fair from across Bengal every year. Different baul groups present their songs in accompaniment of indigenous folk instruments.

Banagram Mela will also be held in East Burdwan from 18-20 October.

There are baul ashrams and people get a chance to meet the bauls belonging to different groups. The bauls preach philosophy related to the body. The Chhau mask mela will be held in Purulia on 18-20 October. The mask fair has become globally popular and people are now keeping masks as home decoration.

The Dokra fair will be held at Bikna in Bankura district. There is a folk art centre and a community museum. Dokra costume jewellery and home decorations have received global recognition.

From 25-27 October, a rural festival will be held at Nadia, Pakhiralaya in South 24-Parganas, Majramura in Purulia, Natungram in East Burdwan and Tepantar in West Burdwan.

The rural fairs have become global with the foreign tourists visiting the fairs in sizable numbers. The visitors enjoy talking to the folk artists and can see how they make the various products.