UP Govt to establish museum at ‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal’ in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish a museum at the under-construction Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

Officials announced on Saturday that administrative and financial approvals have been granted for museum curation and art installation at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, located in Basant Kunj Yojna, Sector-J, along the banks of the Gomti river.

A budget of over Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned for the project, with Rs 22.55 crore released as the first installment. Additionally, approval has been granted for a cafeteria in the Old Kothi within the State Museum premises and a library as part of its expansion.

The Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been entrusted with the project’s execution.

A recent meeting of the Appraisal Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Culture Department, finalized plans to complete both projects at a cost of Rs 4.87 crore.

Following this decision, the state government officially approved the project, appointing UPPCL as the implementing agency and releasing Rs 1.5 crore as the first installment for construction and development.