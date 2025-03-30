Festivals show how unity is woven into diversity of India: PM Modi

Extending his warm greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and other festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said these festivals celebrated in different states show how unity is woven into the diversity of India.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast, he said, “My dear countrymen, today, on a very auspicious day, I have got the opportunity to talk to you through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Today is the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri begins today. The Indian New Year is also commencing from this day. This is also the start of Vikram Samvat 2082.”

Advertisement

The Prime Minister mentioned about the letters he received from people from different states of the country, extending their best wishes to him on the occasion of festivals.

Advertisement

He said the messages have been sent in different languages.

Citing festivals, Modi said, “New Year is starting today and during the next few days in different states of our country. And all these messages are of greetings for New Year and various festivals. That is why people have sent me greetings in different languages.”

“Today the festival of Ugadi is being celebrated with great fervour in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Today itself, Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Maharashtra. In our country full of diversity, during the next few days, in different states, ‘Rongali Bihu’ will be celebrated in Assam, ‘Poila Boishakh’ in Bengal, ‘Navreh’ in Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister said similarly, between April 13 and 15, there will be joyous celebration of festivals in different parts of the country.

“There is an atmosphere of excitement about this too and the festival of Eid is also there. That means this whole month is of festivals, of festivities. I extend my greetings to the people of the country on these festivals,” he said.

Modi said these festivals may be in different regions, but they show how unity is woven into the diversity of India.

“We have to keep reinforcing this spirit of unity, on our way ahead,” he added.