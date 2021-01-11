The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2021 for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes in IITs, NITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, universities and state government universities will be conducted in multiple sessions keeping in mind the difficulty the students are likely to face due to the covid 19 ongoing pandemic in the country, informed Asansol City Coordinator of National Testing Agency (NTA), Mr Sushil Kumar Sinha.

Speaking to The Statesman, Mr Sushil Kumar Sinha said that the examinations for the first session will be conducted on 23,24,25,26 February, second session on 15,16,17,18 March, third session on 27,28,29,30 April and fourth session on 24,25,26,27, 28 May.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP) question papers will be conducted for the first time in languages like Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu apart from English and Hindi ,” Mr Sushil Kumar Sinha added.

He further said that this initiative will provide multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are unable to give their best in a single attempt, also will help in preventing a year loss, the candidate can even choose which session he is ready to appear and can choose multiple sessions if he/she feels.

According to Dr Sadhna Parashar, senior Director of NTA; “NTA has decided that the question paper will contain 90 questions in which a candidate has to attempt 75 questions. The section B will not have any negative marking.” NTA is an autonomous organisation under the department of higher education, under the ministry of education of Government of India, based at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The department of higher education of the government of India has entrusted the NTA to hold the JEE Main Examinations throughout the country for engineering admissions since 2019.