CUET 2022: Candidates who missed exams in phase 2 to be allowed in phase 6, says NTA

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced fresh dates of exams for students who missed their CUET Phase 2 and 3 exams. Students can now reappear in the sixth phase scheduled from August 24 to 30.

In a statement released on Saturday NTA said, “Those who could not take the CUET UG exam in Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 & 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the center, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Their Admit Cards will be released on 20 August.”

The NTA announcement also gave relief to students, whose exams in different phases got canceled due to some technical issues at the centers.

According to a statement issued by NTA asserted in its statement.

“Some candidates who were scheduled to take the exam in Phase 3 i.e 7, 8 & 10 Aug were informed that they will be taking the examination on 21, 22 & 23 August. Their Admit Cards mentioning centers of exam will be released on 17 August. Their dates and cities of exams being given today”,

The Agency further announced that “There are about 11,000 candidates have been moved to Phase 6 and their examination will be held on 30 August 2022. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today”

Earlier the CUET was scheduled to be held on August 4 and was postponed till August 12 due to several technical and administrative issues at centers across the 17 states and was later shifted to August 24.

The second slot of CUET was set to be held from August 4. But exams on August 5 were postponed for the first slot at 20 test centers, and the second slot was postponed at 30 centers across the nation. Reports suggest that a total of 15,811 candidates had remonstrated for the test being conducted from August 12-14 and had urged the agency for the exam to be rescheduled.