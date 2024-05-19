NTA completes four-day-long CUET in Siliguri

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a four day long Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from 15 May 2024 in Siliguri. The online examination will be held from 21 May. Altogether 63 subjects were there for the test, out of which each candidate had to opt for six subjects including one language and general tests as compulsory subjects. Siliguri had a total of 18 locations.

The Siliguri Model High School was designated as the City Coordination Centre, while other educational institutions such as DPS, DAV, APS Sukna, Suryasen, Hindi Balika Vidhyapith, Royal Academy, Modi Public School, Bharati Hindi School and Pranami Vidhyaniketan School were chosen to serve as centres in this area. Stringent measures were put in place to ensure security at all locations, such as conducting thorough searches, using biometrics and holograms, and monitoring each exam room with live CCTV footage. This was implemented by Dr. SS Agarwal, the City Coordinator of NTA and Principal of Siliguri Model High School. For the offline exam 23,434 candidates were registered out of which 16,833 were present

