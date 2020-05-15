Bus owners in North Dinajpur district have demanded two and-a-half-fold increase in the existing fares if they are to operate their vehicles during the lockdown when they will not be many passengers.

They have also said that they will run their vehicles, provided shops in the green zones are opened, and demanded that the government take the responsibility of disinfecting their vehicles.

The owners also said that workers’ association should not blame them if any staff member falls ill during his/her job.

Members of the Uttar Dinajpur Bus and Minibus Owners’ Welfare Association informed the transport department of the matter and their demands today.

The state transport department has asked the owners of private vehicles to run their vehicles in green zones from 18 May for the convenience of the general people.It may be mentioned here that the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has already started bus services in green zones in North Dinajpur district.

However, the buses are reported not getting the required number of passengers.

“The government directive says we may ferry 50 per cent passengers of the total capacity. So, we decided that the fares should be hiked as the few passengers on the roads would mean losses for us. The minimum fare for travelling in an express bus is Rs 8.5. We now want it to be hiked to Rs 20. We also want the same increase in fares against travel of each kilometer after the minimum fare for over the next 6 km. Kits for protection for staff members should also be supplied. We have informed the transport department through our state level committee,” Secretary of UDBMBO WA, Plaban Pramanik, said.