No Tobacco Day in Siliguri

World No Tobacco Day was commemorated today with the aim of informing the general population about the harmful consequences of tobacco.

To mark this event, North Bengal Dental College and Hospital, along with Medica Cancer Hospital in Rangapani, held an oral screening camp and walkathon to promote understanding of the negative impacts of tobacco consumption.

This year’s focus is on “Safeguarding Children Against Tobacco Industry Influence.”

The use of tobacco in any type is equally hazardous and currently leads to 8 million fatalities every year globally.

Residents from various parts of the urban and suburban communities, including Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Naxalbari, and Odlabari, attended the health screening event.

A scientific session was organised by North Bengal Dental College, during which Dr Manish Goswami and Dr Satadru Roy presented case studies and discussed the treatment options available at Medica Cancer Hospital.

Dr Goswami emphasized the severe impact of tobacco on health, particularly its link to oral cancer.

“North Bengal Medical College has been performing well recently, but it is crucial to continue spreading awareness among children about the dangers of tobacco use and preventing future generations from getting addicted,” said medical superintendent and vice-principal of NBMCH.

While Debal Kumar Ghosh urged for strict measures to be taken to eradicate tobacco usage, Dr. Satadru Roy stressed the importance of organizing more collaborative events at schools and colleges to educate the younger population about the harmful effects of smoking and chewing tobacco and the need for consistent awareness.