People like Debanjan Deb, who organised fake vaccination camps in the city, are more dangerous than terrorists, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee while directing the police to make surprise visits to take an account of the businesses that are run under their jurisdictions.

“The district administration and the police have been directed to conduct surprise checks and find out the type of businesses that are being run under their jurisdictions. The police or the KMC cannot shrug off their responsibilities and they have been alerted,” she said at Nabanna.

Mamata added that SIT has been formed to inquire into the incident.

“Deb has so much courage and arrogance that he has forged all documents. The government has no role in this. People should be alert against such cheats. Sometimes they forge the signature of the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister or the government agencies.” Mamata said.

“It can be recalled that when the Parliament was attacked the terrorists came in beacon-fitted vehicles. Such people are not humans, they don’t have the right to live in this society. They play with people’s lives and they are more dangerous than the terrorists. We took strong action as soon as we came to know of the incident. We formed the SIT and I spoke to the police commissioner many times. Whoever helped Deb will not be spared. The police have already started the inquiry,” she said.

People who were given fake vaccination are being closely monitored and opinion is being sought from experts on whether they can be vaccinated. “I have no words to condemn such cheats,” she added.

“Such people tend to click photographs with political leaders. There is no use showing pictures. Cheats have the habit of clicking photos with all political leaders and using them as per their need later. They use the pictures for publicity. I sometimes don’t allow people to click photos,” Mamata said.