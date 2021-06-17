Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said no incidents of political violence have occurred in West Bengal and that it was “BJP’s gimmick violence”.

“Who has seen an incident of political violence? There has not been any such incident in our state after elections. There has not been any post-poll violence. Whatever incidents of violence had occurred was during the elections. This is a sub judice matter and I would not say anything about it. I don’t support violence. I always tell my police administration to take strong action. For the one or two sporadic incidents that broke out, our government has taken action. We condemn all such incidents. Whatever atmosphere of violence is being shown is false. There is no political violence but it is only BJP’s gimmick violence,” said Miss Banerjee at Nabanna.

Miss Banerjee’s statement came on a day when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is on a visit to Delhi to reportedly take up the issue of political violence and violation of human rights in West Bengal. BJP leaders have complained to Mr Dhankhar about incidents of post-poll violence following which the latter had written to Miss Banerjee saying the state has witnessed the worst form of violence.

“If Mr Dhankhar wants to meet someone he can go. It is his wish. Moreover he is their (read BJP’s) man. What can I say about it? If one is a child he can be scolded and stopped…..When the Governor was appointed I was not informed though I was supposed to be intimated. And about his removal, I have written two-three letters to the Prime Minister in connection to the Governor’s withdrawal,” she added.

Miss Banerjee even slammed the Centre for sending teams to Bengal saying such teams should have instead been sent to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. “No inquiry was held into how dead bodies were illegally immersed in the river, there was no record of Covid deaths and how 22 people died due to lack of oxygen during mock drill. Instead, teams are sent here. Anyone can come to our state. Having been defeated in elections here, BJP is engaging central agents, This is BJP’s habit and plan,” she said.

She further said that it was unfortunate that as the Centre was unable to control Twitter it was trying to bulldoze it. “Just as they are unable to control me they are trying to bulldoze my government. We condemn this,” she said.