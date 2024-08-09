Nitin Gadkari orders immediate transfer of NH-10 work to NHIDCL: Sikkim MP

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba announced on Thursday that Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has instructed the ministry to promptly transfer the maintenance and management authority of national highway 10 (NH-10) from West Bengal’s Public Works Department (PWD) to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

During a meeting with Gadkari at his Parliament office today, Mr Subba submitted a memorandum urging the urgent transfer of the NH-10 stretch from Rangpo to Sevoke to a central agency under the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) for effective repairs and upgrades.

The NH-10 serves as the primary route connecting Sikkim with Siliguri and the rest of India. While the Gangtok to Rangpo stretch of NH-10 is already managed by NHIDCL, the Rangpo to Sevoke segment falls under the jurisdiction of West Bengal PWD.

Advertisement

Mr Subba emphasized that this demand should not be misconstrued as a conflict with the West Bengal government.

“Some may try to frame this as a clash, but that perspective is misguided. The NH-10 is an inter-state highway that benefits both Sikkim and Bengal. This is not a confrontation but rather a win-win situation for both governments, and I am optimistic that West Bengal will agree,” he stated.

He reiterated that the demand for transferring NH-10 should not be viewed as a point of contention between the two states. This request aligns with a key demand recently expressed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay to the Centre.

At the meeting, Gadkari directed MoRTH officials to expedite the transfer of the NH-10 stretch from Rangpo to Sevoke to NHIDCL. Officials informed him that several high-level meetings regarding this transfer had already taken place, and Gadkari assured that it would be completed soon.

Mr Subba expressed gratitude to Gadkari for his proactive approach in facilitating the transfer. He also highlighted that, following the 2023 flash floods, NH-10 requires new road alignment and tunnels in vulnerable areas to ensure climate resilience and constant operational capacity.

“The importance of NH-10 cannot be overstated for both the people of Sikkim and national security. Improving this route will enhance the quality of life for residents while ensuring strategic readiness in times of need,” Mr Subba remarked.

Mr Gadkari assured Mr Subba that necessary strengthening and re-alignment of NH-10 would occur once the entire highway is brought under NHIDCL’s management, sources said.

Since the onset of monsoon in June, the Rangpo-Sevoke stretch has experienced multiple landslides and road subsidence, disrupting Sikkim’s only highway connectivity for weeks.

The highway’s vulnerability has been worsened by rising water levels in the Teesta river following the October 2023 flash floods.

“The transfer of NH-10 to a central agency like NHIDCL would greatly benefit Sikkim and its residents, who rely entirely on this highway. Our chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has strongly advocated for this demand with the Centre, resulting in proactive steps from MoRTH,” Mr Subba concluded.

Indra Hang Subba had also raised concerns regarding NH-10 in the Lok Sabha during the Union Budget and has been actively following up with relevant ministers.