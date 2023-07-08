Even as West Bengal witnessed about 23 per cent polling in the panchayat throughout the state till 11 am, Congress moved an application in the Calcutta High Court to declare the West Bengal Panchayat polls null and void.

Even as this development took place, there were continuous reports of widespread violence across the state. This, despite the fact that there was heavy deployment of security forces in the state.

In all, nine deaths have been reported till now in the last 24 hours in the run-up and at the time of polling.

A Trinamool activist identified as Amjad Hossain was murdered in Chapra, Uttar Dinajpur. This attack was allegedly carried out by the supporters of the CPIM-dominated Left & Congress supporters. Apart from this close to a dozen TMC workers were injured. Also, two BJP activists were shot in the Dinhata panchayat, Cooch Behar.

Similarly, two Trinamool activists were shot dead in Murshidabad. They have been identified as Yashin Sheikh, father-in-law of a TMC candidate who was killed in Beldanga, and Sahabuddin Sheikh in Khargram.

In this case, too, the suspects are reportedly supporters of the Left and Congress.

While a TMC man was shot at in Samshergunj, two workers of Congress and Trinamool have also been shot at in Domkal.

Also, workers of an Independent candidate were allegedly shot at by TMC-men in Kadambagachhi in North 24 Parganas.

Similarly, in the Malpaharpur GP area of Tarakeswar in Hooghly, Chandana Singh, daughter of an Independent candidate is hospitalized after she was shot in the head. The family says, that the TMC men tried to kill the candidate’s son but the bullet incidentally hit the daughter.

Also, two ISF workers were allegedly shot at in South 24 Parganas district after a clash began between the workers and TMC and ISF.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has questioned the Mamata Banerjee government though what is shocking this time around is that the TMC workers who have been targeted have also been killed and injured.