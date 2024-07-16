Newly-renovated handloom store opens its doors

Rahul Pathrikar, president All India Handloom Society inaugurated the recently-renovated Handloom House at Dakshinapan Market complex this afternoon.

Mr R Sundresan, secretary Handloom House, zonal manager eastern region of Handloom House K K Pandey were also present at the function.

Handloom House was set up seventy years ago to bring the unorganized weavers under one banner. The main purpose of this organization was to buy handloom products like sari and bed linen directly from the weavers at the right price and sell them to people.

Advertisement

Different kinds of handloom products like readymade garments, handloom sari, bed linen, curtains and different kinds of room decorations will be available at the newly-renovated showroom. There are 15 handloom houses across the country. Officials present at the inaugural function said around Rs 50 lakh have been spent to renovate the showroom.

For the next 10 days, the buyers will get 10 per cent off on every handloom products.