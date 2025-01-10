Begumpur handloom industry on path of revival

The Begampur handloom weavers are quite happy with their earnings as they celebrate akal Viswakarma (untimely Viswakarma). Usually Viswakarma Puja is celebrated in the month of August. The Viswakarma idol at Begampur, which symbolises a weaver working on his handloom, has two hands to work on a handloom. The deity rides upon a horse and the sound of the hooves resemble the tik tok sound of the handloom at work. Usually, lord Viswakarma has four hands and rides an elephant.

Surya Kanta Dutta, belonging to a weaver’s family, said, “Nearly fifty theme based puja pandals have come up. Chandannagar magical lights have been colourfully decorated. The immersion of the idol will take place on the eleventh of this month. Visitors have the opportunity to know more about the centuries-old traditional handlooms which till today are weaving superior quality handloom saris.”

The Begampur handloom sarees with popular names as Naksa, Rangabati, Kata Naksha, Taat Kata and many more have not only adorned the women of Bengal but that of other states of India.

