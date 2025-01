J S Tolia has taken charge as the new zonal manager in charge, LIC of India, Eastern Zone. Mr Tolia Joined LIC in 1989 as direct recruit officer.

He holds a degree of MSc (physics) and he is also a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. During his illustrious stint of more than 35 years in LIC, he handled many challenging roles in marketing, group insurance & housing finance.

Advertisement

Before taking charge as zonal manager, Eastern Zone, he was holding the portfolio of executive director, investment (Mid Office) at the corporate office, Mumbai.

Advertisement