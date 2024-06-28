New volume of book on Vivekananda’s influence on India’s freedom struggle soon

Paschimba Bangla Academy has brought out six volumes of Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatbarsha, written by Professor Sankari Prasad Basu.

The seventh and last volume of the books is expected to be brought out by the end of this year. The reprint of the book has met the longstanding demand of the readers and researchers on Vivekananda.

The book originally published by Mandal Book House was out of circulation for some years. The Bangla Academy authorities, at the behest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, talked to the sons of Prof Basu, Professor Sudip Basu of Visva-Bharati University and Sankhya Basu and decided to reprint the book.

Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatbarsha, printed in seven volumes throws new light on the life and legacy of Vivekananda. Professor Sankari, who was the Ramtanu Lahiri Adhyapok of Calcutta University, got the Sahitya Akademi award for the book. The books discuss at length the influence of Swamiji on the revolutionary movement in India. The history of the society that existed during the time of Vivekananda has been discussed at length.

The six volumes, brought out by the Bangla Academy have been printed in best quality paper and the printing quality is very high. The quality of the pictures is also good. The books are available at the office of Bangla Academy, situated in the Rabindra Sadan complex.